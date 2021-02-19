We drove the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, the 2022 McLaren Artura was revealed, and the covers came off the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent some time on the road and track with the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and found that while it has subdued styling for a high-performance variant, what you can't see adds the substance. The powertrain delivers power quickly and smoothly, while the adaptive suspension retains enough road feel to satisfy.

News broke that Stellantis has disbanded the dedicated SRT engineering group and dispersed the team throughout the larger organization. This isn't the death of SRT, as high-performance SRT models will continue.

The 2022 McLaren Artura debuted. The latest supercar from Woking is a plug-in hybrid with a twin-turbo V-6, and it rides on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA makes the Artura the first clean-sheet McLaren in nearly a decade, and it will serve as the basis for the automaker's future electrified models.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV was spotted testing on public roads. Adorned with production metal but lacking the trim bits, the Hummer EV looked nearly ready to head down the production line. Seeing the prototype in the wild showed how hulking this new electric pickup truck will be when it goes on sale later this year.

Porsche pulled the cover off the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. The latest iteration of the iconic sports car is based on the 992-generation 911. With similar weight and power as the last-generation GT3, it's amazing the latest model can lap the Nürburgring 17 seconds quicker. The improvement is due to aerodynamics and suspension design.