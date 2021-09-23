Ram's 1500 enters the 2022 model year with a trio of special editions, including one based on the 702-hp TRX. The TRX special edition is called the Ignition Edition, and it features a unique orange paint scheme that some may consider a rival to the Ford F-150 Raptor's Code Orange when it comes to loudness.

Maserati has confirmed the date for the reveal of a new crossover to slot in below the Levante. The crossover is called the Grecale, and it's essentially Maserati's take on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Fresh details on Porsche's electric sports car plans have surfaced. Word on street suggests Porsche will launch an electric 718 Cayman around 2024. The car is expected to offer similar performance to the 911 but won't replace it as Porsche believes there's room for both electric and gas-powered sports cars in its lineup.

