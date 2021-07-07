A new generation of the Volkswagen Golf R is headed to showrooms later this year as a 2022 model, and in some markets buyers will be able to choose between the regular hatchback and a more practical wagon variant.

The wagon variant, called a Golf R Variant or Golf R Estate, depending on where it will be sold, was revealed late on Tuesday ahead of the market launch in August.

The United States won't be one of its markets as VW has chosen not to bring any of the latest Golf's wagon variants to these shores. We even miss out on the regular Golf hatch, with only the sporty Golf GTI and Golf R confirmed for local sale at present.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

It's a shame because the Golf R Variant provides a superb blend of performance and practicality, and for many buyers would made a great alternative to a crossover.

All the Volkswagen R cues are there, like the enlarged air intakes, chunky side skirts, and quad-exhaust tips. You'll also spot massive cross-drilled brake rotors for superior stopping power. In the U.S., the 2022 Golf R is coming with 14.1-inch cross-drilled rotors at all four corners with two-piston front calipers and single-piston rears, and the same setup is likely featured on the wagon.

The standard wheels on the Golf R Variant are an 18-inch set. An available R Performance Package adds 19-inch wheels, along with Drift and Nürburgring modes. This performance pack also raises the top speed to 168 mph instead of the standard 155 mph. The 0-62 mph time for all Golf R Variants is 4.9 seconds, up from the 4.7 seconds of the Golf R hatch.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R Variant

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating a peak 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Buyers are able to choose between a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch 'box, with the latter the quicker option. All-wheel drive is standard, with the setup featuring a pair of clutches at the rear to split torque between the rear wheels.

For the interior, all Golfs come with a digital instrument cluster and a second screen for the infotainment. Grippy bucket seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are standard in the Golf R grade. In the wagon, owners can make use of roughly 58 cubic feet of storage with the rear seats folded flat.

Sadly, this isn't the only hot wagon from VW that the U.S. misses out on. There's also the bigger Arteon R Shooting Brake which comes with the same mechanical package as the Golf R. We also miss out on the regular Arteon R hatchback.