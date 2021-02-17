Kia on Wednesday unveiled the K8, a large sedan that replaces the Cadenza (known as a K7 in some markets).

The K8 measures 197.4 inches in length, making it 0.7 inches longer than the Cadenza. It's also based on a front-wheel-drive platform, just like the sedan it replaces.

The K8 represents the first iteration of a new design language Kia will introduce across its future lineup. Fans of the brand will also note a new logo which is also being used for the first time on the K8.

2022 Kia K8

There are similarities to the Ford Fusion up front while the profile of the fastback roof looks similar to the last Jaguar XJ. There is also a frameless version of Kia's signature tiger nose grille.

We don't have any photos of the interior nor any technical details as Kia is saving these until closer to the K8's market launch later his year.

A Kia spokesperson confirmed to Motor Authohrity the K8 won't come to the U.S. as the automaker's dropping both the Cadenza and larger K900 sedan in our market after 2021 due to poor sales. While sedans are still popular in some parts, over here they continue to lose out to SUVs and pickup trucks in the popularity rankings. We've reached out to Kia for comment on the chances of the K8 in the U.S. and will update the article as soon as we hear back.