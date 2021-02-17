The stage is now set for McLaren's electrified future thanks to the introduction of the Artura supercar.

On Tuesday, the $225,000 2022 McLaren Artura debuted with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, a carbon-fiber architecture, and an electronic architecture that will enable over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The Artura is the first McLaren to be truly new since the the MP4-12C supercar nearly a decade ago. Riding on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), the carbon-fiber tub replaces the automaker's MonoCell design that started life in the MP4-12C. Rivals Ferrari and Lamborghini utilize aluminum construction for their lower-level models. The MCLA was designed from the start for electrified powertrains, and the platform will be utilized in future McLarens.

McLaren Artura McLaren Artura McLaren Artura

A twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 produces 577 hp and 431 lb-ft of torque. At 353 pounds, it weighs 110 lbs less than McLaren's twin-turbo V-8 and is shorter for better packaging, which is aided by dry sump lubrication. The aluminum engine can rev to 8,500 rpm, which is just 500 rpm shy of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6. The gas engine is paired with an electric motor located in the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that adds 94 hp and 166 lb-ft of torque. Total powertrain output of 671 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque is sent to the rear wheels via an electronically controlled differential also mounted within the transmission.

The Artura utilizes the electric motor to reverse the car by spinning in the opposite direction. There is no reverse gear in the transmission. Neat trick.

McLaren Artura

At 3,303 pounds, the Artura is no heavyweight, but McLaren said it packs a punch with a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.0 seconds, a 0-124 mph blast of 8.3 seconds, and a 0-186 mph run of 21.5 seconds on its way to a top speed limited to 205 mph.

The 7.4-kwh lithium-ion battery pack that powers the electric motor provides the Artura with up 19 miles of all-electric range. McLaren said the system can be charged up to 80% in 2.5 hours on a 240-volt outlet, though the battery can also be recharged via the gas engine while driving via various drive modes.

McLaren provides four powertrain modes: E-mode (all-electric mode), Comfort, Sport, and Track. Independently controlled handling modes adjust the dampers and electronic stability control system.

In a bid to provide feedback from the road, McLaren sticks with a hydraulic power-steering system. Every Artura will come with carbon-ceramic brakes and aluminum calipers to save unsprung weight and deliver track-ready stopping performance.

McLaren Artura McLaren Artura McLaren Artura

There's no mistaking the Artura for anything other than a McLaren. It looks like an evolutionary cross between cars from the brand's entry-level Sport Series and higher-performance Super Series. The Artura has a typical cab-forward layout with a short, low front end and a long roofline. As with other McLarens, the Artura features dihedral doors, and the center exhaust tips exit straight up from the engine. The supercar rides on forged 7-spoke, 19-inch front and 20-inch wheels wrapped in McLaren-specific Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

McLaren Artura McLaren Artura McLaren Artura

The Artura features a simple interior focused on driving with powertrain and handling controls mounted on the side of the digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and heated seats with memory and lumbar adjustments. An optional Clubsport seat pivots in an elliptical arc to change all seat adjustments.

The Artura's electrical architecture enables OTA update when connected to wi-fi. Future software updates will not require owners to visit a McLaren dealer.

Fuel economy ratings haven't been released, but the Artura will likely be the most efficient McLaren to date when it arrives in U.S. dealers in the third quarter of this year.