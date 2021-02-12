The Mercedes-Benz C-Class at present offers 4-, 6- and even 8-cylinder engine options but this won't be the case for the next-generation model, Car and Driver has learned.

According to the magazine, the next C-Class, due out later this year as a 2022 model, will come exclusively with 4-cylinder engines. This will also extend to the future performance variants from Mercedes-Benz AMG.

To make up for the performance deficit caused by downsizing, Mercedes and AMG will rely on electrification.

In most cases the electrification should come in the form of a mild-hybrid system. It should be somewhat similar to what we've seen in some existing Mercedes mild-hybrids—essentially an electric motor-generator that replaces the starter motor and alternator typically found on internal-combustion cars. The setup is designed to provide a boost during high loads and recover energy during braking and coasting.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In the next C63, the setup is expected to match the 503 hp of the current C63 S while peak torque could even exceed the current car's 516 lb-ft.

Plug-in hybrid powertrains are also planned, though likely for non-AMG models only.

According to Car and Driver, the C-Class family in the U.S. is expected to start with a C300, followed by two AMG versions (a C43 replacement and C63), and possibly a plug-in hybrid. No wagon body style is planned for our market, but redesigned versions of the current C-Class Coupe and C-Class Cabriolet should arrive eventually.

The magazine has also learned that the rear-axle steering system that debuted in the redesigned 2021 S-Class will be available on the next C-Class. The system helps with maneuverability at low speeds and stability at high speeds.