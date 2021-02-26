The new season of the World Endurance Championship is nearly upon us, and this time there's the new top class Le Mans Hypercars. There's also an American team competing at the top level, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and it's just shown its contender for the first time.

Nissan has redesigned the Pathfinder for 2022 and the popular crossover, just like its predecessor, will twin a new QX60 from Infiniti. The design of the new QX60 has already been previewed in concept form and now we have fresh specs.

Mercedes-Benz has a new C-Class on its hands, and soon there will also be a new C63 from AMG. We hear the next C63 is downsizing to a 4-cylinder but thankfully the change isn't expected to come at the cost of performance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

SCG 007 Le Mans Hypercar revealed, and she's a beauty

2022 Infiniti QX60 arrives soon with 295-hp V-6, 9-speed automatic, and 6,000-pound towing capacity

Next Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 will reportedly be a plug-in hybrid with a 4-cylinder, 550 hp

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vs. 2021 GMC Yukon: Compare SUVs

Flying taxi startup Joby Aviation to go public via SPAC deal

Tesla confirms it’s developing affordable global EV in China

Nissan could release a car with an engine rated at 50% thermal efficiency

2021 Buick Envision vs. Lincoln Corsair: Compare Crossover SUVs

Toyota begins construction of its smart city

Electric-car rivalry heats up: Just 4% of Tesla shoppers will only choose the brand, survey finds