The 2021 model year sees the Mustang family expand with new Mach 1 and Mach-E variants. The Shelby GT500 also receives new colors and a carbon pack with some serious mods, details of which have been added to the Mustang's configurator on the Ford website.

Nissan has redesigned the Pathfinder and it, just like its predecessor, will twin a new QX60 from Infiniti. The design of the new QX60 has already been previewed in concept form and now we have some of the first specs.

Engineers from Genesis have been spotted testing a redesigned G90. The new flagship sedan is due out later this year and should boast a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 offered with carbon pack, new colors

2022 Infiniti QX60 arrives soon with 295-hp V-6, 9-speed automatic

2022 Genesis G90 spy shots: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works

2021 Chevy Blazer performs well in crash tests, but misses Top Safety Pick

2022 Mini Cooper SE electric hatch receives new look

How will Tesla's bitcoin investment affect its carbon footprint?

2023 BMW iX1 spy shots: Redesigned X1 crossover SUV to offer electric option

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor vs. 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: Compare Trucks

Toyota flip-flops, to debut to two electric vehicles and a plug-in hybrid in 2021

US shift to EVs won't solve climate goals: Think outside the electric car, experts urge