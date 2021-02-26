A redesigned Infiniti QX60 will arrive on the scene later this year and the first details on the mid-size crossover SUV have been revealed.

The new QX60 has been developed alongside the redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder that debuted in early February, and is also coming as a 2022 model.

So what can buyers expect? Infiniti already hinted at the design with its QX60 Monograph concept unveiled last fall, and now the Japanese automaker has said the new QX60 will arrive with a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 295 hp. That's a bit better than the 284 hp from the 3.5-liter V-6 in the new Pathfinder.

Infiniti QX60 Monograph concept

Infiniti also said the new QX60 will feature a 9-speed automatic from ZF as standard, meaning no more continuously variable transmission. Infiniti said the automatic has been tuned to deliver good off-the-line acceleration coupled with smooth cruising performance on the highway, thanks to a wide ratio spread of almost 10:1.

There will also be strong towing capacity. Some grades will be able to tow up to 6,000 pounds, which is 20% more than the outgoing model, or enough to comfortably tow a 22-foot Airstream trailer. Making this maximum tow rate possible will be an uprated transmission oil cooler on some grades. These grades will also come with an integrated hitch receiver, trailer-tuned stability programming, and dedicated prewiring harnesses.

The engineers have conducted extensive testing in the United States to ensure the vehicle suits our roads, and this includes long stints in temperatures of 122 degrees and above in places like California's Death Valley, with heavy loads in tow.

Underpinning the new QX60 is an updated version of the outgoing model's front-wheel-drive architecture. Expect front-wheel drive to be standard and all-wheel drive to be on the options list for the new model. Though it's yet to be confirmed, a return of a hybrid option at some point is likely.

Inside, there will be three rows of seats. The layout of the dash should be similar to what we see in the latest Pathfinder, meaning we'll likely see a 12.3-inch screen serving as the instrument cluster and a second screen, possibly bigger than the available 9.0-inch unit in the Pathfinder, serving as the infotainment hub. There will also be a drive mode selector with five settings, including a performance option.

Stay tuned for the reveal later this year.