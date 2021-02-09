Ferrari has been spotted testing its upcoming SUV. To be called the Purosangue, it will be a high-riding Prancing Horse boasting four doors and four seats. Purists may hate it but the market will probably love it, given the popularity of similar models from rivals Aston Martin and Lamborghini.

Jeep will head to this year's Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, with a battery-electric Wrangler. While still a concept, the automaker is already fully committed to electrification with new plug-in hybrid models and plans to install solar-powered charging stations at popular locations for Jeep owners, such as Moab, as well as California's Rubicon Trail.

If you're looking to bag an exotic-car bargain, the Lotus Evora is the way to go. Jay Leno came away thoroughly impressed after driving the latest Evora GT model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

