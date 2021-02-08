An Irish company by the name of Ava has plans to convert a C2 Chevrolet Corvette to run on battery-electric power—but this is no backyard project.

Ava has teamed up with legendary race car designer Peter Brock to help with the project, as well as Callum, the car customization company established by esteemed car designer Ian Callum.

Brock actually helped penned the lines that would define the C2 Corvette when he was just 19 years of age, working closely with General Motors' Bill Mitchell in the 1950s on the initial sketches that would be used to develop the Q Corvette and Corvette Stingray Racer concepts, i.e. the inspiration for the C2.

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Racer concept

But Brock's original vision didn't transfer faithfully to production, particularly in the area of aerodynamics. Now, Ava plans to realize his original vision with its electric Corvette project, which has been dubbed the Ava Stingray.

Ava is tight on details but we know the car will offer a hypercar-like output. We're talking over 1,200 hp. It will also feature an electric drive system at each axle for all-wheel drive. The company's previous EV conversion efforts have included a Ferrari 308 project.

A reveal of the Ava Stingray will take place later this month. The company plans a limited production run and is currently accepting orders. Pricing is thought to start in the seven figures.