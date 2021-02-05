The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor was revealed, Tesla will recall nearly 135,000 vehicles, and the 2022 Ford Bronco Warthog was spied again. It's the Week in Reverse right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor debuted with a new five-link rear suspension setup with coil springs, optional 37-inch tires, and an updated design. While a V-8 doesn't sit under the hood, it still has a twin-turbo V-6; a supercharged 8-cylinder engine will arrive in the 2022 Raptor R.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said the V-8's days "are numbered." The executive noted that thanks to electrification the performance expected of Dodge's muscle cars won't die with the 8-cylinder engine, but the experience will change.

Tesla will recall 134,951 Model S and Model X electric vehicles following a formal request from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall includes vehicles built between 2012 and 2018 with a 17-inch touchscreen expected to last five to six years, which is much less than the average lifespan of cars on the road in the U.S. today.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has a rugged new look and has dropped its continuously variable transmission for a new 9-speed transmission from ZF. Inside the redesigned Pathfinder is a nicer, tech-filled interior that cribs its overall design from the latest Rogue crossover SUV.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Warthog was spied, again, testing on public roads with large all-terrain off-road tires, Fox Racing shocks, and a chunky stance. The off-roader will debut later this year and become the halo model in the Bronco lineup.