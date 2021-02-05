Porsche is out testing a prototype for an updated version of its Cayenne mid-size SUV.

The popular performance SUV looks set to take on a radical—at least for a Porsche—new look judging by the changes spotted on the prototype.

The front end has been completely revised and features new headlights with a flatter, more angular shape similar to the design used on the Taycan. The daytime running lights integrated with the front fascia have also taken on a new design.

The taillights have also been completely concealed, suggesting a new concept here. We can also see that the tailgate has been revised, as the recess for the license plate has been moved onto the rear fascia. This design is already used on the related Cayenne Coupe.

2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There isn't a look inside but we can imagine the dash being updated to integrate a fully digital dash similar again to what we see in the Taycan.

It also isn't clear what Porsche has planned for the powertrains. Typically the automaker dials up the horsepower on most grades with its updates. The lineup currently tops out with the Turbo S E-Hybrid grade, which is rated at a stout 670 hp.

Look for the updated Cayenne to arrive on the market in 2022 as a 2023 model. It's likely the same updates will also carry over to the Cayenne Coupe.

Both Cayenne variants should trail the arrival of an updated version of the Macan, as well as a new battery-electric Macan currently in the works.