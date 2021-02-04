Nissan fans have been waiting a long time for the automaker to redesign its Frontier, and on Thursday the covers finally came off the new mid-size pickup truck. It was revealed together with a redesigned Pathfinder, with both vehicles set to go on sale this summer as 2022 models.

The new Frontier is more of a heavy update of the current model than a true redesign but there's still a lot to look forward to for anyone considering upgrading. The handsome mid-size pickup's body-on-frame platform can trace its roots to the 2005 Frontier, but there have been many revisions since then, particularly in the areas of suspension and safety. The 2022 model is also about 4.5 inches longer than the current model, with its bed also made deeper.

2022 Nissan Frontier 2022 Nissan Frontier 2022 Nissan Frontier

Also carried over from the current model is the combination of a 3.8-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission, which on the current model was only added for 2020. Peak output is 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque, and buyers have the choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. Towing capacity is a maximum 6,720 pounds (when properly equipped), and Trailer Sway Control is standard across the range. This feature automatically applies the brakes when it detects sway.

Hill Start Assist is also standard across the range, while 4WD models also come standard with Hill Descent Control. This latter feature will come handy for anyone who enjoys heading off-road. Speaking of off-roading, a rugged Pro-4X version will be offered from launch. This adds an electronic locking differential, Bilstein shocks and protective elements including skid plates.

2022 Nissan Frontier

The interior of the 2022 Frontier is a major improvement over the current model. A 7.0-inch screen is located in the instrument cluster as standard and a 9.0-inch screen is available for the infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard.

Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of electronic driver aids is available and well worth adding. It features all the usual safety aids such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot and rear cross traffic warning, and high beam assist. Another worthwhile feature is a surround-view camera system with Moving Object Detection and Off-Road Mode. The Off-Road Mode is designed for the Pro-4X and helps to navigate tricky situations by displaying the surroundings when the vehicle is traveling at slow speeds and the 4WD system is in the low setting.

For more on the Nissan Frontier, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.