Genesis is working on its first battery-electric vehicle, a compact crossover SUV code-named the JW.

Prototypes are out testing and a debut is scheduled for later in the year.

Asia Time reported on Tuesday that the JW will be badged a GV60 and start production in August.

2022 Genesis GV70

The Korean news outlet also reported that electric versions of the larger GV70 and GV80 SUVs are planned, with the electric GV70 due to start production in December.

Also reportedly due this year is a redesigned G90 flagship sedan. The current G90 was just updated last year but can trace its roots to a model that was launched in Korea as far back as 2015, so a redesign isn't that unexpected.

The latest news comes just days after the discovery of trademark filings that hint at electric versions of most of Genesis' lineup.

2022 Genesis eG80 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

At present we've only seen the JW testing, as well as an electric version of the G80 sedan.

It isn't clear what Genesis has planned for its electric G80 but we know the JW will ride on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP dedicated EV platform, which Hyundai is using for its Ioniq 5 suv due on sale in the fall. Kia plans to use the platform for its own SUV.

The platform has been designed with an 800-volt electrical system, which could potentially see charging rates of 350 kilowatts. According to Hyundai Motor Group, a 300-mile range and an 80% charge in 18 minutes will be possible in some models based on the E-GMP.