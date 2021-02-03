Update: The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has been revealed. See it here, now.

The Raptor is almost back. Long live the Raptor.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will make its online debut on Wednesday at 11:00 am EST via YouTube.

What do we expect to see? A wide-body 2021 Ford F-150 with a high-output twin-turbo V-6, a long-travel suspension, and one heck of an attitude.

We don't think Ford will stray too far from the playbook with the third-generation Raptor. Expect "FORD" to be stamped into the grille, BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires, and dual exhaust.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Spy shots show Ford's been hiding the rear suspension setup with heavy camouflage. Our spy photographer reported there's a new coil-spring setup in the rear instead of the current model's leaf springs.

Expect the latest iteration of Fox Racing shocks to smooth things out both on- and off-road.

It's not entirely clear what will be under the hood of the 2021 F-150 Raptor, but a good bet is an updated version of the high-output twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6. The outgoing 2020 model had 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. Rumors are circling of a V-8. Perhaps both will be offered. Four-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission are sure bets.

Inside, the Raptor should feature a digital gauge cluster, the 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the 2021 F-150, and thickly bolstered seats.

It's not yet clear if Ford will maintain the Raptor's price, which started in the mid $50,000 range for 2020 model, to continue to undercut the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, which costs $71,690.