Cadillac's true successors to the ATS-V and CTS-V have been revealed. They're based on the new CT4 and CT5 sedans and carry the Blackwing name. The more extreme of these is the CT5-V Blackwing which packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque.

Lamborghini is working on a facelift for its Urus and may introduce a new plug-in hybrid option with the update. A prototype has been spotted and reveals some of the changes we can expect.

Apple is rumored to be planning a self-driving electric vehicle, and the tech giant may just use Hyundai's E-GMP platform to speed up development. However, Hyundai isn't 100% keen on the deal, according to the latest reports.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings aim to be a gas on the track

2023 Lamborghini Urus spy shots: Mid-cycle update for this high-riding Raging Bull

More details on rumored Apple car

2021 Lexus RC review

BMW M1 once owned by Paul Walker sells for $500,000

Washington State bill would make new cars and trucks all-electric by 2030

Future Fords and Lincolns to run Android operating system, with Google apps built-in

Nissan recalls 2013-2015 Pathfinder for brake light issue

Geely invests in Faraday Future, may build cars for EV startup

Nissan cuts carbon footprint with closed-loop aluminum recycling