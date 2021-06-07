Tesla is about to launch its 1,020-hp Model S Plaid, but the faster Plaid+ version that was promised with over 1,100 hp and 520 miles of range is no longer coming. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed it has been canceled.

If you thought parking spots in your town were pricey, spare a thought for the folks of Hong Kong. A single parking spot over there was just sold for $1.3 million, which is a new world record.

Back in 1955, actor and amateur racer James Dean died in an accident while driving a Porsche 550 Spyder he owned. A part of that car was just sold for six figures and may soon turn up in a museum.

Tesla Model S Plaid+ canceled because Plaid is fast enough at 0-60 mph in less than 2s

Record $1.3M paid for parking spot in Hong Kong

Someone paid $382,000 for a part from James Dean's 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder

2021 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

Red Bull's Sergio Perez drives to victory at 2021 Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Nissan Ariya EV: US arrival will be delayed to early 2022

Ford's built more electric Mustangs in 2021 than gas-powered ones

Review update: 2021 Toyota Sequoia falls behind as it soldiers on

Cruise driverless cars are now allowed to carry passengers in California

Toyota says it isn’t anti-EV, suggests it’ll build more EVs if demand exists