The team at SSC has done it. The company's Tuatara hypercar has set a new land speed record for a production car, having registered a top speed of 282.9 mph. Yes, Bugatti's Chiron 300+ ran up to 304.773 mph last fall, but for the record a car needs to make two runs in opposite directions, which the Bugatti did not.

2022 BMW M5 CS

BMW revealed a new range-topping version of its M5 super sedan called the M5 CS. The car develops 627 hp from a twin-turbocharged V-8 and will rocket to 60 mph in less than three seconds. This makes it the quickest production BMW to date.

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+

If you want the quickest production car to date, the position is currently filled by the new Tesla Model S Plaid+, which was revealed this week. The family sedan packs over 1,100 hp and will hit 60 mph in under 1.99 seconds, according to Tesla.

Ferrari 488 Pista customized by Tailor Made

Ferrari revealed its latest car customized by Tailor Made. It's a 488 Pista that features unique touches inspired by the brand's racing past.

2022 Lincoln Navigator facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for an updated Lincoln Navigator was spotted ahead of the vehicle's debut late this year or early next. The big SUV is due to receive new styling, a new dash, and possibly a hybrid powertrain. The Navigator's Ford Expedition twin is also due to be updated.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 003S

HK Motorcars of Connecticut has a Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 003S for sale, priced at $2.5 million. It's the last available 003, and the only street-legal one not owned by SCG.

2021 Acura TLX

One of the cars we tested this week was the redesigned 2021 Acura TLX. The sedan boasts a new platform and an available turbocharged V-6, and is bigger and more substantial than its predecessor.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

And finally, Hyundai revealed a new N Line version of its redesigned 2022 Tucson. The SUV has an aggressive look but unfortunately no extra power under the hood.