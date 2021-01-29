We spent some time with the 2021 Acura TLX, covered the debut of the refreshed 2021 Tesla Model S and Model X, and gaped at the SSC Tuatara's new production car land-speed record. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We found the updated 2021 Acura TLX is much improved with a sports-car worthy suspension setup, gorgeous design, and strong powertrain. But the overall design is somewhat compromised with an engine that's too far forward, a cramped rear seat, and an infotainment system that is overly complicated to use.

The 2022 Ford Expedition was spotted undergoing testing with a refreshed exterior, updated interior, massive touchscreen, and possibly a hybrid powertrain. Expect a more rugged off-road package to arrive with the updated Expedition to fend off the Chevrolet Tahoe Z71.

The refreshed 2021 Tesla Model S and X were unveiled with updated front and rear bumpers, new wheels, and a heavily updated interior with a new touchscreen infotainment system, and a yoke-like steering wheel. CEO Elon Musk said the stalks have been removed from the steering column and that the cars will guess which gear and drive direction is needed based on context and navigation data.

There is no 2021 Nissan 370Z. The Japanese automaker confirmed production of the 2020 370Z has been extended into 2021 as it prepares the Z35 generation Z, which should debut in production form this summer.

The SSC Tuatara set a production car land-speed record with a two-way average of 282.9 mph. The hypercar hit a top speed of 286.1 mph on one of the runs with its owner, Dr. Larry Caplin, behind the wheel. SSC's CEO Jerod Shelby said the team will run again and aims to break 300 mph.