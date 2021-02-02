Even as GM aims to go all electric by 2035, the U.S. automaker is introducing new performance cars with good ol' fashioned gas-guzzling engines.

The 2022 CT4-V Blacking and CT5-V Blackwing will arrive this summer to replace the ATS-V and CTS-V, respectively, and they will do so with updated versions of the same basic engines.

The larger mid-size CT5-V Blackwing will feature a tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from the CTS-V to make 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque, up from 640 hp and 630 lb-ft. Cadillac says intake airflow improved by 46%, and additional power came from a revised exhaust system, a new throttle body and supercharger, and a calibration update. Each engine is hand built by one tech at the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory that builds the Corvette, and each comes with a signed engine plate.

Cadillac quotes a 3.7-second 0-60 mph time when paired with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission, but has not released a figure for the standard 6-speed manual, which has downshift rev matching and no-lift shifts. The top track speed exceeds 200 mph.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The compact CT4-V Blackwing gets the twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 from the ATS-V. Horsepower increases from 464 to 472 hp and torque remains unchanged at 445 lb-ft. Its intake airflow is improved 39%, and it gets improved thermal management, new pistons, and low-inertia turbos to make its extra power. Cadillac quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph.

Both cars will come only with rear-wheel drive. Cadillac says it went by the principle that if it doesn't make the car faster on a track, it's not added. Thus, no all-wheel drive.

Cadillac performed 24 straight hours of performance testing on cars with the automatic transmission and 12 hours for cars with the manual.

Both cars are based on Cadillac's Alpha platform, which has been enhanced with shock tower braces, underside shear plates, and thicker rear crossmembers. Both also use the fourth-generation Magnetic Ride Control dampers that provide an excellent balance of ride comfort and sportiness, based on our testing of it in other models. Compared to the old V models, the spring rates are stiffer, the bushing rates are higher, and the cars use hollow instead of solid stabilizer bars. They also get an electronic limited-slip differential with a lighter aluminum housing that cuts 22 pounds.

The exteriors get functional cooling, aerodynamic changes, and a wider stance with wider tires. Every front grille is open to send air to ducts and heat exchangers, and Cadillac outfits the cars with lots of cooling, including differential and transmission coolers.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Cadillac's largest ever brakes stop the CT5-V Blackwing. They are 15.7 inches in diameter up front and 14.7 inches in the rear. The CT4-V Blackwing has 15.0-inch discs up front and 13.4-inch discs in the rear. Both use Brembo 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers. The CT5-V Blackwing is offered with carbon-ceramic brakes, a first for Cadillac, that cut 53 pounds of unsprung mass.

The cars ride on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that Cadillac says were developed for the Blackwings and use an R compound for much of the tread. Tire sizes are 255/35R18s up front and 275/30R18s in the rear for the CT4 and 275/35R19s up front and 305/30R19s out back for the CT5. Both use staggered forged aluminum wheels.

Inside, the cars feature a customizable digital gauge cluster that's home to launch control and Performance Traction Management settings. PTM is an advanced traction control system with several settings, and buyers can store their favorite PTM setting in the Blackwings' V mode profile, which is found on the steering wheel. Drivers can also set the line lock from the steering wheel. The cabins also boast high-end appointments, such as available 18-way seats, massaging seats, quilted leather upholstery, and book-matched carbon-fiber trim. Cadillac promises several Easter eggs in the cabin to surprise and delight occupants.

The Blackwings go on sale this summer and reservations begin on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The CT4-V Blackwing starts at $59,990 and the CT5-Blackwing costs $84,990. Both prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge.