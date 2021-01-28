Genesis is working on its first battery-electric vehicles, and the identities of some may have been revealed in recently discovered trademark filings.

A quick search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office database reveals multiple trademark filings made by Hyundai Motor Group over the past couple of years for vehicle names that follow the naming strategy used by Genesis.

Interestingly, they all start with a letter “e,” which points to them likely being for electrified vehicles.

The list includes eG70, eGV70, eG80, eGV80, eG90 and eGV90. One of those, eG80, is the rumored name for an upcoming electric G80 that has already been spotted testing.

2022 Genesis eG80 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Automakers often file trademarks for certain names purely to protect them, so it doesn't mean we're going to see Genesis launch a bevy of EVs in the coming years. However, we do know Genesis is working on more than one EV at the moment.

In addition to the electric G80, the automaker is also out testing a compact electric SUV based on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP dedicated EV platform. Both EVs are expected to debut later this year.

There have also been rumors that Genesis is working on an electric SUV and an electric coupe as well. The coupe was tipped to be a production version of 2018's Essentia Concept but looks to be on hold for now. As for the rumored SUV, the trademark filings hint at multiple options, from a small eGV70 based on the GV70 right up to a possible large offering to be called an eGV90.

Hyundai is known to be working on a large electric SUV to be called the Ioniq 7. The Ioniq 7 was teased last summer along with an Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 5 compact SUV, and it could just be a Hyundai Motor Group twin to a future Genesis eGV90. Stay tuned.