Volkswagen Group in late 2020 announced plans for an electric vehicle from its Volkswagen brand to be built using highly automated production methods, which are being developed with a view to improve efficiencies and reduce costs across the automaker's plants.

VW brand boss Ralf Brandstaetter followed up last week with the first details on the vehicle, revealing its Project Trinity code name which reflects the three main tenets it represents: a new platform, new production processes, and self-driving technology integrating artificial intelligence.

Brandstaetter has now revealed further details in an interview with Germany's Welt Am Sonntag published last weekend. He said the mystery vehicle would arrive around 2026 with a starting price of about 35,000 euros (approximately $42,380). That's not too far off what the Tesla Model 3 starts at, quashing rumors the Project Trinity will be a VW Phaeton-like flagship to challenge the Tesla Model S.

Volkswagen Project Trinity: Battery-electric technological flagship in the works

The Project Trinity will also be smaller than previously thought. According to Brandstaetter, it will measure just over four meters (approximately 157.5 inches), which is quite a bit smaller than the Model 3 with a length of 185 inches. Even VW's ID.3 is longer at 167.7 inches.

But the Project Trinity isn't the so-called ID.1 that VW has previously hinted at. In his interview with Welt Am Sonntag, Brandstaetter said VW will launch a separate EV around 2025 priced between 20,000 and 25,000 euros, and estimated that annual sales for the vehicle could reach more than 500,000 units annually.

In the nearer term, VW has confirmed it will add two more EVs to its lineup this year alone. They are the ID.4 GTX and ID.5. The ID.4 GTX is rumored to be a performance-oriented version of the ID.4 compact crossover SUV while the ID.5 is rumored to be a coupe-like version of the ID.4.