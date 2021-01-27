The Hyundai N performance skunkworks will expand its lineup in the United States to seven entries by the end of 2022, and one of them will be a new Tucson N Line.

Unveiled on Tuesday in its European specification, the sporty compact crossover SUV doesn't boast a unique powertrain like the Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line, but instead offers up the same powertrains found in the regular version of the redesigned 2022 Tucson.

In the U.S., the regular Tucson, which starts sales this spring, will offer up to 261 horsepower. The highest output will be reserved for the Tucson's plug-in hybrid powertrain which combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 with a single electric motor. It's not as good as the Sonata N Line's 290 hp but still a decent amount.

Where the Tucson N Line stands out is its agressive new looks courtesy of a body kit that also lends the vehicle a wide, powerful stance. The entire front fascia is unique to the N Line version in fact, with the grille being taller and wider than on the regular Tucson. Likewise, the rear fascia is also unique and now features a bright skid plate that doubles as a diffuser. There is also an extended wing spoiler at the rear. Black accents also feature on the exterior of the Tucson N Line, including for the light bezels and standard 19-inch wheels. As an option, buyers can have the roof finished in black for that two-tone look.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

The sporty theme has been carried inside. Here you'll find a sports steering wheel from the Hyundai N parts bin, along with grippy sports seats, and a combination of suede and leather trim finished in black and with red accent stitching. There is also a black headliner, metal pedals, and Hyundai N door sill plates.

When it comes to performance mods, Hyundai engineers have installed unique settings for the Tucson's available adaptive dampers.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

As mentioned above, there will be seven Hyundai N models hitting U.S. showrooms by the end of the 2022. The first four have already been revealed as the updated Veloster N and new Elantra N Line, Sonata N Line, and this Tucson N Line. These will be followed by an Elantra N, Kona N, and most likely the Kona N Line already launched overseas.

For more on the Hyundai Tucson, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.