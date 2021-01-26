The Nissan Z is dead, again, but unlike last time it won't be gone for long. Long live the Z.

On Tuesday Nissan spokesperson Dan Passe confirmed to Motor Authority that sales of the 2020 Nissan 370Z will be extended into the 2021 model year while the world waits for the new Z car expected for 2022.

Nissan trimmed the Z lineup in 2020 when it killed the roadster model after the 2019 model year. The 2020 model saw the introduction of the 50th Anniversary Edition, which was a $2,600 option.

The future of the Z was in doubt many times over the years with various reports of its demise. Those reports turned out to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

Hiroshi "Mr. GT-R" Tamura, chief product specialist for the Nissan GT-R and NISMO, told MA at the 2019 New York International Auto Show that the future of the Z sports car and GT-R supercar would be shaped by customers.

In October 2019 the first mules for the next-generation Z were spotted undergoing track testing with a hacked together 370Z body.

The next-generation Z car, known as the Z35 generation, was previewed in September by the Z Proto. Its teardrop hood and LED headlights were inspired by the 240Z while the horizontal taillights harken back to the Z32 300ZX.

Nissan's mum on details regarding the Proto's details and the production Z35 details, but the concept is 4.7-inches longer than the 370Z, likely due to longer overhangs, and it's marginally taller and wider. While 370Zs ride on 20-inch wheels, the Proto rides on 19-inch wheels.

The Z35's powertrain hasn't been confirmed, but it's expected to have the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 making about 400 horsepower under the hood from the Infiniti Q60. Nissan's confirmed a manual transmission will be offered along with an automatic transmission.

Expect the Z35-generation Z to be called the 400Z when it's unveiled later in 2021 as an expected 2022 model.