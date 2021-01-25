Moray Callum will step down from the top design role at Ford on April 1, the automaker announced Monday.

Callum is the brother of equally talented automotive designer Ian Callum and has been in the industry for almost four decades, with half of that time spent at Ford.

Moray Callum

He will be replaced by Anthony Lo, whose last job was head of exterior design at France's Renault.

Like Callum, Lo will be responsible for both Ford and Lincoln and will report to Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s head of product development.

Anthony Lo

“Our industry is evolving more rapidly than ever, and Ford will win the trust of customers by staying on the leading edge of that curve,” Thai-Tang said in a statement. “We’re excited to have (Lo) lead our design organization as we accelerate the creation of connected, intelligent and increasingly electrified products.”

Callum has had two stints with Ford during his career, split by a stint at Mazda. The first was from 1995 until 2001 and the second was from 2006 until now. As a result he's had a hand in shaping numerous Ford products, including recent stars like the modern Bronco, the Mustang Mach-E, and the GT supercar. Shown above is Callum's own GT, which he put up for sale through Canepa last fall.

2021 Ford Bronco

Lo definitely has big shoes to fill, though fortunately he has plenty of experience. He earned a master's degree in automotive design at the Royal College of Art in London and in 1987 started his career at Lotus where he was responsible for the brand's upgrades made to the Vauxhall Carlton.

He then had brief stints at Mercedes-Benz and Audi before joining General Motors in 2004, where he worked on a number of concept and production vehicles for Saab and Opel, both of which were owned by GM at the time. For the past decade, Lo has been at Renault.