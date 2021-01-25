Ferrari's in-house personalization program known as Tailor Made has revealed a 488 Pista it recently worked on for a customer.

The unique touches made to the car were inspired by some of Ferrari's race cars of the past, with the red and white color combination reminiscent of Ferrari's Formula One cars from the 2000s. Adding to the racing theme, the number 547 features prominently on the front and flanks like a racing number. The white of the exterior also extends inside, where it is used on the floor and for the accents of the saddle brown leather seats.

Ferrari 488 Pista customized by Tailor Made

Ferrari's Tailor Made program doesn't extend to powertrain mods so this custom 488 Pista should be powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. That's enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph, per Ferrari's claimed figures.

Ferrari launched the Tailor Made program in 2011 and it has proven extremely popular, with virtually every Ferrari now coming with some level of personalization included. While basic options can be selected at a local dealership, for bigger projects a Tailor Made specialist can help guide the customer with their build, either virtually or at dedicated centers located at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters, as well as in Shanghai and New York City. Part of the process includes the development of a mood board, where potential ideas can be previewed and then narrowed down to a final configuration.

Ferrari Tailor Made mood board

The program offers three core avenues for personalization: Scuderia, Classica and Inedita. Scuderia, selected by the customer if this 488 Pista, takes its inspiration from Ferrari’s sporting history, offering a choice of racing-derived materials, finishes and liveries. The Classica collection provides a modern twist on the styling cues and features of Ferrari's iconic GTs. Lastly, Inedita introduces an element of experimentation and innovation in terms of styling, colors and materials. Some of the wilder options available under the Inedita line include gold, cashmere, and even denim trim.

The program isn't to be mistaken for the Ferrari Special Projects program. This is an invite-only program for Ferrari's most loyal customers and can see completely new bodies designed around existing Ferrari chassis. The last Special Projects Ferrari was the 488 GT3-based P80/C unveiled in 2019.