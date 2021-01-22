We spent some time with the 2021 Genesis G80, the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor got a date wit destiny, and Hennessey announced the Mammoth 1000. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent a week in the 2021 Genesis G80 and found it turns heads, sports delightful design details, and comes packed with the latest technology, including an overly complicated and distracting infotainment controller. It should have the German's looking over their shoulders.

Jerry Wiegert, founder of Vector supercars, died at the age of 76 on Jan. 15. The cause of death has not been released by the family, but Wiegert lived and died in Los Angeles, where he pursued his dream of building the all-American supercar.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is coming soon. The high-speed off-road pickup truck will be revealed on Feb. 3. The new generation of the high-performance pickup is expected to feature a new coil spring suspension in the rear and a few powertrain choices.

General Motors filed a U.S. trademark for the term "Hyper Cruise." It's unclear exactly what the name will be used for, but the automaker's current hands-free driver-assistance system is called Super Cruise, so Hyper Cruise might be the next-generation system.

A new beast has emerged for those who think the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is under powered: the Hennessey Mammoth 1000. The Texas-based Hennessey Performance Engineering has upgraded the Hellcat powertrain to a staggering 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of torque. New bumpers, wheels, and lighting are included as well for $135,350.