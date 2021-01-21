For anyone looking to drive away in a new Tesla convertible today, Ares has the solution. The Italian coachbuilder and vehicle customizer has revealed a stunning convertible based on the Model S. Just the one example exists but Ares is willing to build more for anyone with pockets deep enough.

We've spent more time behind the wheel of the Genesis G80 and have a full review up. To sum it up, the G80 is beautiful inside and out, and has a solid feel. However, it's not quite at the level of its German rivals due to a lack of chassis sophistication.

Audi is almost ready to show us the E-Tron GT, a battery-electric super sedan based on the same underpinnings as the Porsche Taycan. The car features unique tuning to give it a different feel to the Taycan, and we're told the only exterior part common to the two vehicles is the front windshield.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

