The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a vehicle that's hardly lacking in performance, but that's never stopped the folks at Hennessey Performance Engineering from turning up the volume.

The Sealy, Texas-based company on Tuesday announced a turnkey version that will see the super truck's output dialed to a staggering 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque.

With this much oomph, Hennessey estimates its modified 1500 TRX, aptly named the Mammoth 1000, will rocket to 60 mph from rest in 3.2 seconds and pass the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds. Remember, this is a full-size, off-road-rated truck we're talking about.

In comparison, the stock 1500 TRX comes with 702 hp and 650 lb and, according to Ram, will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds. Sure that is potent, but Ford is apparently working on a new range-topping F-150 Raptor powered by the same engine as the Mustang Shelby GT500. In other words, any 1500 TRX owner planning to visit the drag strip may want to consider some of Hennessey's upgrades.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

For the Mammoth 1000, the list of upgrades include a more potent supercharger for the Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8, plus pulley upgrades, a high-flow intake, stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust piping (including the catalytic converter), and recalibrated engine management. The 1500 TRX's 8-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system also form part of the package.

Naturally, the vehicle will also be tested on the dyno to make sure its delivering the promised power reliably and consistently. A 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty is included.

Pricing for the Mammoth 1000 starts at $135,350 and Hennessey plans to build just 200 of them for 2021. Orders can be placed through Hennessey or at select Ram dealers, and the first examples are due to be delivered in the second quarter of the year.

Also included in the cost is Hennessey's own Stage 1 off-road package. This adds, among other items, a custom front bumper with LED lights, custom 20-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, a lift kit and a front suspension leveling kit.