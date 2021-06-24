The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a vehicle that's hardly lacking in performance, but that's never stopped the folks at Hennessey Performance Engineering from turning up the volume.

Hennessey in January announced a turnkey version that sees the super truck's output dialed to a staggering 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque, and on Wednesday the first 20 examples were shown off at the company's plant in Sealy, Texas.

With so much oomph, Hennessey estimates its modified 1500 TRX, aptly named the Mammoth 1000 TRX, will rocket to 60 mph from rest in 3.2 seconds and pass the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds at over 120 mph. Remember, this is a full-size, off-road-rated truck we're talking about.

In comparison, the stock 1500 TRX comes with 702 hp and 650 lb and, according to Ram, will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds. Sure that is potent, but Ford is working on a new V-8-powered F-150 Raptor R for 2022 that's rumored to come with the 760-hp supercharged V-8 of the Mustang Shelby GT500. In other words, any 1500 TRX owner planning to visit the drag strip may want to consider some of Hennessey's upgrades.

For the Mammoth 1000 TRX, the list of upgrades include a custom 2.65-liter supercharger for the Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8, plus pulley upgrades, a high-flow intake, stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust piping (including the catalytic converter), and recalibrated engine management. The 1500 TRX's 8-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system also form part of the package.

Also included in the standard package is Hennessey's Stage 1 off-road package. This adds, among other items, a custom front bumper with LED lights, custom 20-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, a lift kit and a front suspension leveling kit. For serious off-roaders, there's a Stage 2 package that adds all of the goodies of the Stage 1 package along with 37-inch off-road tires and electronic fold-out steps.

2021 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX

Naturally, the vehicle is also tested on the dyno to make sure its delivering the promised power reliably and consistently. A 2-year/24,000-mile limited warranty is included.

Pricing for the Mammoth 1000 TRX starts at $135,350, and Hennessey plans to build just 200 of them for 2021. More than half of the build slots have already been claimed. Orders can be placed through Hennessey or at select Ram dealers.

Hennessey is also offering up an SUV conversion with third-row seats. This model is limited to 20 units, each priced from $375,000. All prices mentioned include the $71,890 cost of the donor 1500 TRX.