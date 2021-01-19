An original Shelby Cobra owned by Carroll Shelby right up until his passing has just sold at auction. The car managed to bring in the big bucks, though it still isn't the most expensive Cobra ever sold at auction.

Volkswagen is working on a modern Microbus with battery-electric power and the choice of passenger and commercial versions. Unfortunately, it's set to arrive a little later than originally planned.

A rare 1993 Cizeta V16T, a car developed by former Lamborghini engineer Claudio Zampolli and styled by Italian design legend Marcello Gandini, is headed for auction shortly. Just 20 were built, and the one headed to auction was apparently originally ordered on behalf of the Brunei Royal Family.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Carroll Shelby's 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra fetches $5.94M at Mecum auction

New VW Bus based on ID.Buzz concept pushed back to 2023

Rare 1993 Cizeta V16T headed to auction

The Car Connection’s Safest New Cars of 2021

2022 Citroen C5 replacement spy shots: French brand's new flagship takes shape

2021 Mustang Mach-E: How fast does the Ford EV charge up on road trips?

Aston Martin F1 team readies new headquarters at Silverstone

2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport review

Ford Bronco pickup shown in design video, reportedly due by 2024

GM plans to build EV600 electric van in Canada