Ford engineers are putting the final touches on a redesigned Ranger due for a reveal later in 2021. A new video is out showing prototypes being put through their paces on some harsh terrain.

Volkswagen will use the upcoming Ranger as the basis for a redesigned Amarok. The new Amarok is due out in 2022, though it isn't expected to reach the U.S.

Lotus has only just revealed the Emira but the striking sports car has already spawned a racing variant. The first Emira race car is designed for GT4 competition and will be ready in time for the 2022 motorsport season.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Ford Ranger teased ahead of debut later this year

2022 Volkswagen Amarok spy shots: Ford Ranger twin takes shape

Lotus Emira sports car spawns GT4 racer

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross costs $23,410, but be ready to spend more

Alex Albon returns to F1 in 2022 with Williams

Shifting the federal fleet to EVs reportedly could save US taxpayers $4.6B by 2030

Geely design chief Peter Horbury moved to Lotus, replaced by ex-Bentley designer

2021 BMW 8-Series review

Volvo adds power, range to 60- and 90-series plug-in hybrids

3 of the 5 US states with the most EVs didn't have a mandate for them