We said goodbye to the Toyota Land Cruiser, had our first seat time in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe, and witnessed the end of Ken Block's exclusive partnership with Ford. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent a week with the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser to remind ourselves why it's the ultimate SUV for a select few and the wrong tool for the job for most consumers, before it leaves the market at the end of 2021.

The 2022 Ford Ranger was spotted undergoing testing on public roads. The next-gen Ranger will adopt a mini F-150 design with blunt, upright front end and squared-off design. Expect a debut to take place in 2021.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe and found it to be a comfortable, sporty cruiser with one flaw: the overly complicated steering wheel controls. Planted and precise, the E450 coupe with all-wheel drive and the AMG sport package makes for a terrific partner.

Cadillac teased its flagship Celestiq electric car during its 2021 CES presentation. The hand-built flagship electric car will feature a four-quadrant smart glass roof, and the front end design looks similar to that of the upcoming Lyriq electric crossover SUV.

Ken Block's marriage to Ford has come to an end. While the relationship didn't end with a divorce, the exclusive 10-year contract has ended, which leaves Block a free agent to pursue other automakers. Block's relationship with Ford is unlikely to end completely, but expect the hot shoe to strike up partnerships with other automakers in the near future. Block used to work with Subaru before his contract with Ford.