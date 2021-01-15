ByKolles Racing is the third of three teams to reveal a contender for the new Le Mans Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

The German squad will compete with the new PMC Project race car, which will spawn not only a road-going version but also a track version, both of which were revealed alongside the race car.

ByKolles intends to compete in the 2021 season of the WEC, the first for the LMH class. It means the team will go up against Toyota with its GR010 Hybrid and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus with its 007 also competing in the LMH class. Peugeot also plans to compete in the LMH class, though it doesn't expect to be ready until the 2022 season, and fellow French automaker Alpine will also compete at the top level in 2021, albeit in the older LMP1 class. Balance of Performance rules will ensure both classes are competitive.

ByKolles PMC Project Le Mans Hypercar track car

ByKolles' PMC Project race car will run a naturally aspirated V-8 rated at approximately 700 horsepower. This engine will power a car that will weigh 2,292 pounds with ballast in line with Balance of Performance rules.

The track car will also run a naturally aspirated V-8, albeit with a lower 650-hp output and a weight of only 2,094 pounds due to the lack of ballast.

The road car will feature a V-8 augmented by a hybrid system to generate a total 1,000 hp. ByKolles is developing the road car with a target weight of 1,000 kilograms (approximately 2,204 pounds) in order to deliver a 1:1 power to weight ratio, as measured in horsepower and kilograms. The road car's engine will also be designed to run on biofuel.

ByKolles PMC Project Le Mans Hypercar road car

Inside the PMC Project, the driver will be seated in the center. While the race and track cars will only have the single seat, it's possible the road car will have an additional seat or seats for passengers.

Development of all three versions is being handled at ByKolles' headquarters in Greding, Germany, and the first builds should be completed within the first quarter of 2021.

The 2021 season of the WEC gets underway March 19 with the 1000 Miles of Sebring at Florida's Sebring International Raceway. The season highlight, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is scheduled for June 12-13.