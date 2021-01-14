Renault is going retro with its latest electric-car concept. The Renault 5 Prototype features styling inspired by the R5 hatchback (sold as the LeCar) in the United States, which launched in 1972 and remained on sale for about a decade.

The 5 Prototype's flat sides, boxy wheel arches, and tilted C-pillar all reference the R5, but the concept gets modern touches like bigger wheels and the Renault name spelled out across the front bumper.

Interior photos haven't been released, but the 5 Prototype sports a freestanding glass display for different vehicle functions, according to Renault.

Renault 5 Prototype

The automaker didn't release specifications, either, but we do know that Renault and alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi have developed a modular EV architecture dubbed CMF-EV that will be used for most of their future electric models. CMF-EV underpinned the Renault Megane eVision concept unveiled last year, and will be used for the upcoming Nissan Ariya crossover.

Renault didn't discuss production prospects for the 5 Prototype, but the electric hatchback likely wouldn't be sold in the U.S. either way. Renault did say that it plans to launch seven new all-electric models by 2025. The automaker has also said that it will make the Alpine performance brand all-electric.

Retro-themed electric cars are becoming somewhat of a trend. The Honda E has already made the transition from concept car to production model, albeit not for the U.S. The Ioniq 5, from Hyundai's new all-electric sub-brand, will be based on the Hyundai 45 concept, which in turn was a tribute to the Hyundai Pony—the automaker's first production model designed in-house.