Ford engineers have been spotted testing a redesigned version of the Ranger mid-size pickup truck. The new Ranger is coming up shortly, and this time the U.S. is expected to receive a high-performance Raptor variant.

Another vehicle out testing is an updated BMW X4. The related X3 is also about to be updated, with both small SUVs expected on sale in the second half of 2021.

French performance brand Alpine is going down the electric-vehicle route, and part of the plan includes jointly developing an electric sports car with Lotus. Alpine will also enter Formula One this year by overtaking the team of parent company Renault.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford Ranger spy shots: New mid-size pickup takes shape

2022 BMW X4 spy shots: Mid-cycle refresh on the way

Alpine to become EV brand, develop electric sports car with Lotus

Review update: 2021 Infiniti QX50 is not worth $60,000

VW Group sold almost half as many EVs as Tesla in 2020, and it's just getting warmed up

Failing touchscreens on Tesla Model S and Model X prompt US recall request

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback sacrifices space for style for $48,895

Best Car To Buy: The Car Connection's Best-Performing Cars Of 2021

Geely teams up with Foxconn to build cars, parts for other companies

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E range test: At 70 mph, true to EPA highway results