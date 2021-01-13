Bentley on Tuesday named Andreas Mindt as its new design chief.

Mindt is currently head of exterior design at fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi and starts his new role on March 1.

He replaces Stefan Sielaff, himself an ex-Audi designer, who is leaving Bentley after a six-year stint to pursue other opportunities.

In his new role, Mindt will be in charge of a team of 50 designers and report to Matthias Rabe, head of engineering at Bentley. One of the first models he is likely to be tasked with designing is Bentley's first electric vehicle, which is due in 2025.

Fortunately, Mindt has plenty of experience with EVs as the 25-year VW Group veteran was pivotal in devising the design direction for Audi's expanding EV portfolio, including the E-Tron and upcoming E-Tron GT. Now he will do the same at Bentley which is committed to offering a full-EV lineup by 2030.

“Designing a car, and a future, is always a process based on the performance of many, not one, and so I look forward to working with my colleagues to help define the next phase for Bentley, into an electrified future,” Mindt said in a statement.