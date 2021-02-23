Hyundai last summer established the sub-brand Ioniq for its future electric vehicles (the name was taken from Hyundai's current Prius rival), and on Tuesday the covers came off the first member of the new EV family: the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Set to go on sale this fall, the Ioniq 5 is a smallish battery-electric crossover SUV that will go up against the Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Another contender arriving soon is the Nissan Ariya.

The Ioniq 5 has a boxy, almost wedge-like look that echoes the Giugiaro-designed Pony Coupe concept of 1974, which later spawned the first Hyundai. There are also cool elements like lights made up of individual pixels and a clamshell hood that spans the width of the car.

Underpinning it is Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP dedicated EV platform, which the automaker said is capable of delivering a range approaching 300 miles on a charge. EPA-rated range estimates for the Ioniq 5 will be announced closer to the market launch.

Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP platform

What we can confirm is that the Ioniq 5 will offer buyers the choice between Standard Range (58 kilowatt-hours) and Long Range (77.4-kwh) batteries. Buyers will also be able to choose between a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup or dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.

All-wheel-drive models have an output of 302 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque with the Long Range battery, or 232 hp and 446 lb-ft the Standard Range battery. Rear-wheel-drive models come with 215 hp and 258 lb-ft with either battery configuration. The quickest Ioniq 5 sprints to 62 mph in about 5.2 seconds and all models have their top speed capped at 115 mph. Hyundai said it is still deciding whether to develop a more extreme model via its N performance skunkworks.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 prototype

The Ioniq 5 can support both 400V and 800V fast-charging, and its multi-charging system will effectively step up the voltage with 400V hardware to achieve fast, stable charging. According to the automaker, the Ioniq 5 can get from a 10% charge to 80% in just 18 minutes.

The Ioniq 5 has also been designed with bi-directional charging and as a result can supply a continuous 3.6 kilowatts, which can be ideal when camping or during a blackout. Power connectors can be found under the rear seats and at the charging port on the exterior of the vehicle.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 interior preview

The Ioniq 5 is about 182 inches long which makes it roughly five inches shorter than the Model Y, though the Hyundai has the longer wheelbase. That wheelbase, Hyundai is keen to point out, amounts to lots of space for five adults. Cargo space is ample, too—18.8 cubic feet in back, or 56.2 cubic feet with the seats folded. A wide, configurable cockpit features individual 12-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Augmented reality head-up display technology is also included, as are multiple electronic driver-assist features including semi-autonomous highway and parking assist features.

Hyundai has already confirmed two additional vehicles based on the E-GMP platform and slotting in the Ioniq family. One is an Ioniq 6 sedan based on last year's stunning Prophecy concept. It's due in 2022. Another is an Ioniq 7 large SUV due in 2024. Kia and Genesis will also use the platform and are already testing several prototypes.