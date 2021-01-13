It's been almost a year since Cadillac first confirmed plans to launch a true flagship sedan driven by a battery-electric powertrain.

The new sedan will go by the name Celestiq, and during an online presentation General Motors held Tuesday as part of the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, the automaker teased some features of the Celestiq, including a four-panel glass roof.

Cadillac Celestiq teased during General Motors' 2021 CES presentation

The roof is made from suspended-particle-device smart glass, allowing the driver and passengers to individually set the level of transparency. That means an occupant could choose a fully opaque setting, while the others are free to soak up the rays.

Cadillac has also said the Celestiq will have a dash-wide display and provided a glimpse of it in the presentation. Additional screens between the seats in both the first and second rows will also allow each occupant to create their own personalized zones.

Cadillac Celestiq teased during General Motors' 2021 CES presentation

The Celestiq will be a large fastback sedan with similar styling cues to the Cadillac Lyriq battery-electric SUV due in 2022. It will be a high-end product, with Cadillac planning to hand-build the cars at a rate of only 1.2 vehicles per day.

Cadillac has also confirmed the Celestiq will have all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. It will be underpinned by GM's flexible Ultium modular EV platform and batteries which will spawn 30 EVs for GM globally by 2025, starting with the GMC Hummer EV due in dealerships this fall. Cadillac hasn't said when the Celestiq will start sales.

General Motors teases upcoming electric vehicles during 2021 CES presentation

During its presentation, GM also showed some of the upcoming electric vehicles from its other brands. GM design chief Mike Simcoe previewed seven vehicles (shown above) all up. The lineup, from left to right, includes a Buick coupe-like SUV, the Cadillac Lyriq, a regular Buick SUV, the GMC Hummer EV, a Chevrolet pickup truck, the Cadillac Celestiq, and a mystery Chevrolet SUV.

Looking further out, Cadillac could go all-electric by 2030, depending on market conditions, and already has a long list of EVs queued up. In addition to the Celestiq and Lyriq, the brand is expected to get an electric SUV inspired by the Escalade, as well as a smaller model analogous to the current XT4. GM also previewed designs for a Cadillac autonomous shuttle and even a flying taxi with vertical takeoff and landing in its CES presentation.