General Motors last week unveiled a new logo to highlight its ongoing efforts to build a world with zero emissions, zero crashes and zero congestion.

The logo sticks to using GM's initials but swaps to lower-case letters. It also brings a more modern and vibrant look compared to the old logo.

And the line that normally sat under both letters in the old logo now underscores the letter "m" only, which makes the letter look a little like a three-pronged power plug about to be plugged in. That may not be a coincidence as the reveal of the new logo coincided with the launch of the new “Everybody In” marketing campaign to promote GM's desire to put an electric vehicle on everyone's driveway.

“Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV,” Deborah Wahl, head of marketing at GM, said in a statement. “Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this.”

Central to the new market campaign is GM's Ultium modular EV platform that makes its production debut this fall in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. The platform, which can support up to 1,000 horsepower and 450 miles of range, will underpin the better part of 30 EVs to be launched by GM globally by the end of 2025. It will also underpin some Honda (and possibly Acura) vehicles, as well as a self-driving shuttle from Cruise.