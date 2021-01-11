Mercedes-Benz is developing a new generation of its iconic SL Roadster and a new prototype has been spotted. The new SL will be sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof and a chassis developed by the AMG performance skunkworks.
Nio has expanded its lineup with the ET7. It's the first sedan from the electric-vehicle startup, and it's due to hit the Chinese market next year with battery options ranging up to 150 kilowatt-hours in size.
Hyundai has confirmed it is in talks with Apple, though the automaker hasn't said what exactly those talks entail. According to a new report, the talks center on a self-driving EV to be built in the United States from 2024.
