Mercedes-Benz is developing a new generation of its iconic SL Roadster and a new prototype has been spotted. The new SL will be sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof and a chassis developed by the AMG performance skunkworks.

Nio has expanded its lineup with the ET7. It's the first sedan from the electric-vehicle startup, and it's due to hit the Chinese market next year with battery options ranging up to 150 kilowatt-hours in size.

Hyundai has confirmed it is in talks with Apple, though the automaker hasn't said what exactly those talks entail. According to a new report, the talks center on a self-driving EV to be built in the United States from 2024.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL63 Roadster spy shots: Redesigning an icon

2022 Nio ET7 electric sedan ready to take on the Tesla Model S in China

Hyundai and Apple to reportedly build self-driving EV in US from 2024

2021 Chevrolet Colorado review

GM unveils new logo as it prepares for electrified future

Survey finds strong enthusiasm for EVs in China, obstacles for other world markets

Chinese tech giant Baidu gets into EV game with Geely

2021 Nissan Kicks review

David Hasselhoff's KITT car from "Knight Rider" is up for auction

Lightning eMotors creates electric motor coaches at lower cost and CO2 impact