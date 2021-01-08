Tesla has expanded its Model Y lineup with the introduction of a Standard Range base model. It brings the price of the small electric SUV down significantly, and this should help further boost things for Tesla which ended 2020 with record sales.

Toyota is experimenting with an electric version of its 70-series Land Cruiser that is still offered in some markets. The automaker has built a prototype powered by batteries and is testing it in Australia with mining giant BHP.

Hyundai has confirmed it is in talks with Apple, though the automaker hasn't said what exactly those talks entail. There are rumors the two may be discussing collaboration on batteries and an electric car.

