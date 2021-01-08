Tesla has made it easier to hop behind the wheel of its Model Y.

You can now place an order for a Standard Range variant of the small electric SUV on Tesla's website, which is priced to start from $43,190. Included as standard are 19-inch wheels and Tesla's Autopilot suite of electronic driver-assist features.

Previously there were only the Long Range and Performance variants, priced from $51,190 and $61,190, respectively. All figures include destination.

2021 Tesla Model Y

An EPA-rated range figure for the Standard Range hasn't been published but Tesla estimates the figure at 244 miles, versus 326 miles for the Long Range and 303 miles for the Performance. Tesla also says the Standard Range will sprint to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and top out at 135 mph.

The Standard Range comes with a single motor at the rear for rear-wheel drive, while both the Long Range and Performance come with dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Tesla actually managed to keep its promise of launching the Standard Range in the first quarter of 2021, though the vehicle has come in $790 more expensive than what Tesla previously said it would. Nevertheless, the arrival of a more affordable Model Y should provide a further boost to the company which managed to deliver a record 499,550 vehicles in 2020, which is impressive given the restrictions of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.