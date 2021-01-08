Hyundai is in talks with Apple, the automaker confirmed Friday to The Korea Economic Daily following its report that the two companies are discussing the possibility of jointly developing an electric vehicle and batteries for EVs.

In its confirmation, Hyundai said it was in early talks with Apple but didn't disclose the subject matter of the discussions.

“Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided,” the automaker said.

Reuters followed up with a report Friday that Hyundai said in a regulatory filing that day that it was “getting requests for cooperation on joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies,” but didn't mention any names.

The latest news follows a report from Reuters in December, which cited anonymous sources as saying that Apple plans to launch an EV powered by “radically” designed batteries as early as 2024.

Talk of Apple launching an EV, the oft-rumored Project Titan, dates back almost a decade. The company has also been developing self-driving technology for most of the past decade and in 2019 acquired self-driving technology company Drive.ai. Over the years, it's also filed multiple patents related to cars and driving.

In similar news, Reuters reported Thursday that Baidu, often described as China's Google, plans to launch its own EV to be built by Geely. Like Apple, Baidu has been developing self-driving technology for the past several years.