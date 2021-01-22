The wait for the high-performance versions of Cadillac's compact and mid-size sedans will soon be over. Cadillac will reveal the new Blackwing versions of its CT4-V and CT5-V sedans on February 1.

The cars will be unveiled via livestream at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested enthusiasts can watch on Cadillac.com or on Cadillac's Twitter page, and anyone looking to secure an early build slot (the first 250 examples of each model) will be able to place a reservation shortly after the livestream begins.

Cadillac Blackwing steering wheel bearing unique serialized plate

The reservation will require a refundable $1,000 payment, and each reservation holder will have in their car a steering wheel with a unique serialized plaque containing part of the VIN. Those who miss out on the early build slots will be placed on a waiting list and contacted later by a dealer as cars become available.

Anyone purchasing a CT4-V Blackwing or CT5-V Blackwing will also receive an invite to two days at Cadillac’s V-Series Academy driving school run at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nevada.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac has been tight with details on the actual cars, though a few details have slipped out. We have previously confirmed the cars will offer a manual transmission, likely a 6-speed. Expect the other transmission to be a 10-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is also a possibility, perhaps as a standard feature.

Cadillac has also said it will offer the cars with lightweight magnesium wheels and carbon-fiber seats. They'll also feature bigger brakes, aerodynamic body treatments, and track-tuned chassis benefiting from new vehicle control technologies. Cadillac said both cars will lap Virginia International Raceway faster than their predecessors.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

As for powertrains, the previous CTS-V, the predecessor to the CT5-V Blackwing, boasted a 640-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, while the ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing's predecessor, had a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that made 464 hp. It's likely the CT5-V Blackwing will use the same V-8 as the CTS-V, perhaps with more horsepower, and be able to top 200 mph. The CT4-V Blackwing is likely in line for another twin-turbo V-6.

Both cars are due to hit dealers late this summer. We expect to learn more about their power and performance when Cadillac takes the covers off on Feb. 1. Stay tuned.