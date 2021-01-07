The wait for the high-performance versions of Cadillac's compact and mid-size sedans will soon be over. On Thursday, Cadillac announced it will reveal the CT-4 and CT5-V Blackwing models on Feb. 1.

The cars will be unveiled via livestream at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested enthusiasts can watch on Cadillac.com or on Cadillac's Twitter page.

Cadillac also released an 11-second teaser video that shows nothing of their design but does highlight the sounds of their engines and show a glimpse of what appears to be a manual shift lever. We have previously confirmed that the cars will offer a manual transmission, likely a 6-speed. Expect the other transmission to be a 10-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is also a possibility.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac has been tight-lipped about what will power the cars. The previous CTS-V, the predecessor to the CT5-V Blackwing, boasted a 640-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, while the ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing's predecessor, had a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that made 464 hp. It's likely the CT5-V Blackwing will use the same V-8, perhaps with more horsepower, and be able to top 200 mph. The CT4-V Blackwing is likely in line for another twin-turbo V-6.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We do know some details of the cars. Cadillac will offer them with lightweight magnesium wheels and carbon-fiber seats. They'll also feature bigger brakes, aerodynamic body treatments, and track-tuned chassis benefiting from new vehicle control technologies. Cadillac said both cars will lap Virginia International Raceway faster than their predecessors.

Both cars are due to hit dealers late this summer. We expect to learn more about their power and performance when Cadillac takes the covers off on Feb. 1.