"Knight Rider" star David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his automotive co-star from the cult-classic 1980s television show. LiveAuctioneers is running an auction of The Hoff's personal memorabilia collection—including his KITT Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The auction ends January 23.

The car is located in the United Kingdom and Hasselhoff will personally deliver it to its new owner, but that owner will also have to pay delivery costs, according to the listing.

The Trans Am is described as "fully functional," although it's unclear from the listing whether the Pontiac is a genuine "Knight Rider" prop or a replica. On the show, KITT (short for Knight Industries Two Thousand) featured an array of gadgets, including a bulletproof outer shell, flamethrower, jet propulsion, and an artificial intelligence control system that would sass Hasselhoff's Michael Knight.

KITT Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by David Hasselhoff (Photo by LiveAuctioneers)

"Knight Rider" ran from 1982 to 1986, spanning four seasons and 90 episodes. It was a fairly short run for a television show, but Hasselhoff and KITT made "Knight Rider" a cult classic. The talking Trans Am earned a place alongside vehicles like the "Back to the Future" DeLorean time machine and the A-Team van in the pantheon of automotive pop culture.

The show was also popular enough to spawn multiple (unsuccessful) revival attempts. A new version of "Knight Rider" premiered in 2008, using a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 as KITT, since the Trans Am was no longer in production. That show lasted for just one season.

In August 2020, Variety reported that a "Knight Rider" movie is reportedly in development, with "Furious 7" director James Wan's production company involved, but no official announcement has been made.