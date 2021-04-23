Acura is working on its first battery-electric vehicle using General Motors' Ultium platform and batteries, parent company Honda said on Friday.

It will be a large vehicle, likely a crossover, and is due for the 2024 model year. Honda will also have an Ultium-based vehicle on sale for the 2024 model year, and it too will likely be a crossover.

Production of the Acura is expected to take place at GM's Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where GM will start production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover in early 2022.

The Honda is tipped to enter production at GM's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, where GM currently builds the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox.

General Motors' BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries

Honda reached a deal with GM in early 2020 to source a pair of electric vehicles utilizing the Ultium technology, for sale in North America. At the time, the automakers said GM would be responsible for production of the vehicles, with Honda handling the design and the tuning of the driving characteristics.

The Ultium platform supports a variety of vehicle types ranging from small cars to large pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as outputs of more than 1,000 hp. It makes its production debut this fall in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. The Ultium batteries come in sizes ranging from 50-200 kilowatt-hours, the latter good for over 400 miles of range.

Since their original agreement, Honda and GM have further strengthened ties in North America. The two last year also proposed an alliance in the area of platform and powertrain sharing, as well as in R&D, purchasing, and connected services. The two automakers have also collaborated in the area of fuel cells since 2013.

The introduction of new EVs at Acura and Honda are part of Honda's plan to eventually have a full-electric lineup by 2040.