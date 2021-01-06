Acura is reportedly working on its first battery-electric vehicle, an SUV, using General Motors' BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries.

Citing people familiar with the plans, Automotive News (subscription required) reported Tuesday that GM will also build the SUV for Acura, plus a second electric SUV for Honda.

According to the sources, the Acura SUV is slated to enter production in 2024 at GM's Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where GM will start production of the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV in 2022.

Cadillac Lyriq concept

The Honda SUV is slated to enter production in 2023 at GM's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, where GM currently builds the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox.

Both SUVs will reportedly be mid-size offerings not unlike the Lyriq.

Honda reached a deal with GM last April to source a pair of electric vehicles utilizing the BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries, for sale in North America. At the time, the automakers said GM will be responsible for production of the vehicles, with Honda handling the design and the tuning of the driving characteristics. The first of the two vehicles is due as a 2024 model.

General Motors' BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries

The BEV3 platform supports a variety of vehicle types ranging from small cars to large pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as outputs of more than 1,000 horsepower. The Ultium batteries come in sizes ranging from 50-200 kilowatt-hours, the latter good for over 400 miles of range.

Since their April announcement, Honda and GM have further strengthened ties in North America. The two in September proposed an alliance in the area of platform and powertrain sharing, as well as in R&D, purchasing, and connected services. The two automakers have also collaborated in the area of fuel cells since 2013.

When contacted, a Honda spokesman told Automotive News the automaker will announce more details on its North American electrification plans later in 2021.